Salado Village Voice

Wesley (Wes)

Llywelyn Pershall

June 21, 1927

December 7, 2025



Wesley (Wes) Llywelyn Pershall, formerly of Salado, left this earthly home in Temple, Texas at 4:08 PM on December 7, 2025, and entered his new home in Heaven.



Wes was born the first son of Charles Clyde and Zenuia Aleta Pershall on June 6, 1927, in Tonkawa, Kay County, Oklahoma. Wes was raised in Osage County, Oklahoma and attended the Shidler School system. He was a veteran who served in the Army during World War II (82nd Airborne) and Korea (45th division).

He met Joyce Smith while attending Shidler High School. After Wes returned from World War II they were married on May 6, 1948, at First Christian Church in Fairfax, Oklahoma. A marriage that spanned 72 years, 9 months, and 2 days. Wes attended Northern Oklahoma Junior College and Central State College graduating with Honors, a BS degree in Business with a focus on economics and social science.

Wes worked for the State of Oklahoma while attending college. Upon graduating he went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company in Borger, Texas. He transferred to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and retired in 1987. His career included time overseas in Brussels, Belgium, and London, England, traveling the world as a part of the Phillips 66 Europe-Africa division. He was a catcher for the Frank Phillips Men’s Club (FPMC) fast pitch softball team and inducted into the FPMC Hall of Fame in 1973.

Wes was always involved with civic activities, such as the Oklahoma Junior Chamber of Commerce, Jaycee’s, and the Salado Lions Club. He felt a responsibility for civic duties and strived to do the best job he could. He coached little league baseball and basketball teams. He managed the Phillips 33er’s, a youth team that performed fancy dribbling and shooting at the half time of the Phillips 66er’s basketball games. Later in life he became an avid golfer and wood worker. Wes was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church and worked on various committees.

Wes is survived by son John Wesley and wife Kathy of Temple, Texas, a grandson JR and wife Chelsea, their children Carter, Robbie, and Elizabeth of Robinson, Texas, a grandson David and wife Katie, their children Samuel, Rachel, and Violet of Manlius, New York, a granddaughter Joy and husband Chase, their children Wilder and Smith of Nashville, Tennessee. He is survived by his siblings, Louetta Mow of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Carol Long and husband Bill of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and Lewis Dean Pershall and wife Sue of Grand Junction, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother Clinton Pershall and sisters Aleta Herrington and Genevieve Adams.

During these past weeks Wes had excellent care provided by Care Age Home Care and Baylor Scott & White Hospice, these professionals made his situation more bearable. A Memorial Service will be held in the Salado, Texas, United Methodist Church Chapel on December 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

