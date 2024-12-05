Salado Village Voice

Zelma (Zellie) Aline Barnes Adams

December 15, 1922

November 30, 2024

Zelma (Zellie) Aline Barnes Adams passed away peacefully Saturday morning November 30, 2024 in her home, which she shared with daughter Peggi and husband John Wilson, in Salado, Texas at age 101.

She was born on December 15, 1922 in Ballinger, Texas to William Emmett Barnes, Sr. and Mary Lee McCalley Barnes. She had seven Siblings: Anna Mae Barnes Bruce, J. B. Barnes, Fannie Elsie Barnes Holmes, James William Barnes, Leslie Ray Barnes, William Emmett “Bill” Barnes Jr, Earlene Barnes, and Freddie Lee Barnes.

Zelma lived in Bell County since 1943. She married A.M. (Johnny) Adams on December 16, 1939 in Junction, Texas. She worked for HEB for 15 years. She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Salado. She and Johnny had two children, Jerry and Peggi. Together, they also helped raise many others including: Lyn Vaden, James Smith, Benny Smith, and Stanley Oldham.

Zellie survived the Great Depression, a husband in the war, cancer, a fire and a tornado. Through it all she remained a loving, loyal and light-hearted Godly woman. She was a prankster at heart who loved a good card game. She was a fierce competitor and instilled the same mindset into her children and grandchildren. She took great joy in keeping up with their games as both players and coaches.

Zelma was preceded in death by all of her siblings, husband A.M. “Johnny” Adams of Salado and sons, Jerry Adams of Salado and James and wife Dorthy Smith of Salado.

She is survived by her daughter Peggi Wilson and husband John of Salado and daughter-in-law Debbie Adams of Elgin. Also, grandchildren Trampas Wilson and wife Jamie of Mansfield, Clayton Adams of Manor and Sommer Wilson of Cedar Creek; seven great grandchildren, Zachary Adams of Corsicana, Tanner, Chase and Dax Wilson, Cayden and Macy Cutler of Mansfield, Jennah Parsons and husband Justin of Rowlett and one great-great grandchild Declan Parsons.

The family would like to personally thank Beline, Enrique, and Jose Perez for their love and support for the past 24 years. Zellie felt like Beline was a daughter to her. Also, we’d like to thank Beatriz Perez for her attentiveness and care for the past 6 years. We would also like to acknowledge Accent Home Health Care, especially her nurse Rosemary and her physical therapist Kimberly Burns, Hospice Accent Care, Monica for admissions and nurses Sarah, Mercedes, and Holly. They were angels with care while easing her final days at home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church at 13295 FM 2843, Salado, Texas 76571.

Pallbearers will be Lyn Vaden, Verlon Tweedle, Willie Vickers, David Elms, Jimmy Barnes, and Jackie Barnes. Honorary Pallbearers: Marty Vaden, Billy Tweedle, Benny Smith, Hal Otis Calery and Mel Kelder.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday December 4 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Funeral Services for Zelma will be held Thursday December 5 at 2 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Borho officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.

(Paid obituary)