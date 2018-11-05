Cawthon & Sunshine recognized as Commended Students by College Board

Ian Cawthon and Ben Sunshine were both recognized this year as Commended Students by the College Board. This award is based on their 11th grade PSAT test scores and only 50,000 students out of 1.6 million high school seniors nationwide earn this recognition.

Ian is a senior at Salado High School. His hobby is “speedcubing,” which is solving Rubik’s cubes and other similar puzzles as quickly as possible. He has completed many of these competitions in under ten seconds and his personal best is 7.5 seconds.

Ian plans to study Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University.

Ben is also a senior at Salado High School. He participates in UIL academics (mathematics), robotics (project manager), varsity soccer (goalie), varsity band (percussionist), Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society (vice president), and National Honor Society.

Ben plans on studying a math-oriented program at a top-tier college. He has already been accepted at the Colorado School of Mines and he is also applying to the University of California – Berkeley, Stanford, Rice, Cornell, and the University of Chicago.

Congratulations to both Ian Cawthon and Ben Sunshine for being recognized as Commended Students by the College Board!