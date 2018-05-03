Election day is May 5

The Salado ISD Bond Election Day is this Saturday, May 5. Voting will take place at the Salado Civic Center (Salado ISD Administration Building) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following is an overview of the bond.

Safety and Growth $42,000,000

The elementary campus is comprised of three separate buildings – the main building, the kindergarten and first grade building, and the gymnasium. This requires students to travel between buildings throughout the day.

What’s Proposed

Thomas Arnold Elementary School

• Enclosed corridor addition connecting the kindergarten/first grade buildings and gymnasium to the main building

• All buildings will be tied together under one roof eliminating multiple access points

The elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools serve grades PK-8 and are located on Thomas Arnold Road. Due to the size of current property sites, proximity of buildings and traffic configurations, the district is unable to add onto existing facilities.

What’s Proposed

New Middle School

• Serving grades 6-8, built on district-owned property on Williams Road adjacent to the existing high school

• The school will accommodate 584 initial student capacity with the ability to add classrooms as the district grows

• Core spaces such as library, cafeteria and gymnasiums, will be built to accommodate a full capacity of 684 students

• Grades PK-5 will remain on Thomas Arnold Road and will be distributed amongst the existing facilities, eliminating the use of classroom portables and providing capacity for future growth

• A new middle school at the new site will address current overcrowding and traffic congestion

This is the first phase in the district’s long-range plan to address growth for grades PK-8.

Student Programs: $7,400,000

The following projects address safety and compliance issues, aging conditions, site conditions and increase capacity for seating, support facilities and utilities.

What’s Proposed

Athletic & Extracurricular Facilities

• Improvements to the existing stadium will include new concessions, new restrooms, additional seating and turf field

• New baseball and softball facilities built between the existing high school and the proposed new middle school

• The new facilities will increase safety measures by allowing more students to remain on campus for practices and events, eliminating travel to Thomas Arnold Road

This is the first phase in the district’s long-range plan to centralize athletic and extracurricular facilities at the high school/new middle school site.