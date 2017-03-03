IHOP Pancake Day March 7 benefits Shriners Hospital

PANCAKES WITH PURPOSE: GUESTS RECEIVE A FREE SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES AT IHOP® RESTAURANTS – MARCH 7

National Pancake Day® Fundraiser Aims to Raise $3.5 Million for Shriners Hospitals for Children Nationwide

WHAT: In partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children, IHOP® Restaurants is celebrating its 12th annual National Pancake Day® to raise $3.5 million for Shriners Hospital programs in the communities they serve.

WHY: On National Pancake Day, guests who visit participating restaurants will receive a free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous Buttermilk pancakes, and in return are asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the local Shriners Hospital in their community. To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

WHEN: TUESDAY, March 7, 2017, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with some locations extending the celebration until 10 p.m.

WHERE: Participating IHOP restaurants in the Waco, TX area.

Feel free to stop by the IHOP restaurant at 4109 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco to interview an IHOP spokesperson and/or for live shots on Tuesday, March 7. National Pancake Day B-roll footage featuring Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields flipping pancakes can also be downloaded easily here . PSA footage and audio can be downloaded here.

National Pancake Day Fun Facts:

IHOP Restaurants expect to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on National Pancake Day this year – which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high!

In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for leading children’s charities.

Since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP Restaurants has raised $24 million to support charities in the local communities in which they operate.

ABOUT SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 23 facilities, located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For 58 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,700 IHOP restaurants worldwide, including locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, The Philippines, and Panama. IHOP restaurants are franchised and operated by Glendale, Calif.-based DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) and its affiliates.