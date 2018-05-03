Impact a change or keep digging a ditch

Dear Editor:

There are two Municipalities under which property owners of Salado are subjected to: 1) Bell County Municipal Government and 2) Village of Salado Municipal Government

The Government of Bell County Values direct from their Web Page

1) Public safety for all citizens

2) Responsibility and accountability

3) People as our most important resource

4) Achievement of positive solutions to every problem

5) Positive liaisons with local government organizations

6) A county that is renowned for its beauty and cleanliness

7) Taking pride and achieving the highest quality in all we do

8) An open, accessible government, where citizen involvement is vital

9). Fairness, integrity, and trust as essential qualities of ethical governance

10). Encouragement of progressive thinking through employee involvement and

11). Citizens as customers, deserving the highest quality of services delivered by a local government

Village of Salado

Local Government Code

Title 1. General Provisions

Chapter 1. General Provisions

Section 212.002. RULES. After a public hearing on the matter, the governing body of a municipality may adopt rules governing plats and subdivisions of land within the municipality’s jurisdiction to promote the health, safety, morals, or general welfare of the municipality.

When you vote please keep these basics in mind as pledged by our elected officials to we the citizens of Bell County and citizen residents of The Village of Salado.

A single vote can impact a change or continue digging a deeper ditch!

Maurice Striegler

Salado