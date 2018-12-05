Lions to refurbish park, gazebo with funds from 12 Gifts of Christmas

The Salado Lions Club is raising money to landscape and refurbish Lions Park and Gazebo, which is located at the Salado Civic Center on Main Street.

The fund-raiser for this is the second annual 12 Gifts of Christmas drawing at 9 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Strawberry Patch on Main Street. You need not be present to win.

Tickets are $5 each or four tickets for $20. You can purchase them from any Salado Lions Club member or during the Christmas Stroll Dec. 7 and 8 in front of the Strawberry Patch on Main Street or in front of Barrow on Royal Street.

Each ticket has a chance to win any of the following 12 prizes:

1. “Morning on Bee Creek” 24” x 30” framed print by Larry Prellop, donated by Prellop Fine Art Gallery, retail value = $770

2. 10” x 20” tub overloaded with jams, salsas, coffees, etc., donated by Strawberry Patch, retail value = $495

3. Hand blown glass bowl with silver inlay by Gail Allard, donated by Salado Glass Works, retail value = $395

4. Battery powered STIHL blower & trimmer, donated by Fairway Sports, retail value = $400

5. Black onyx and pearl necklace set in sterling silver, donated by Salado Creek Jewelry, retail value = $599

6. Hand sculptured mystery gift of the heart, donated by clay artist Ro Shaw, retail value = $400

7. One-year pest control application interior and exterior, donated by Ace Pest Control, retail value = $335

8. Christmas wreath with matching companion vase, donated by Magnolias, retail value = $350

9. Holiday basket extraordinaire, with ornaments, succulents, etc., donated by First Community Title, retail value = $350

10. French country console table 52” long, 22” deep, 31” high, donated by 21 Main, retail value $568

11. Deluxe suite for one-night weekend stay and dinner for two, donated by Stagecoach Inn, retail value $350

12. One-night weekend stay (king room) and dinner for two at Alexander’s, donated by Inn on the Creek, retail value = $300

Thank you to all 12 of the businesses that donated the prizes for the drawing and to everyone that purchases tickets for this fund-raiser.