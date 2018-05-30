Preston-Dankert: Thanks for your confidence in me

To the Editor and my Salado Friends:

I have been honored to serve as one of your Alderman for four years. As many of you know, I decided not to run for office again so that I could focus on my family.

During my time in office, I have had the opportunity to learn so much. I can assure you that I have never been co-erced into making a decision that I didn’t whole-heartedly agree with, no matter the personal consequences. I have never agreed with, or disagreed with, a person or subject simply because it was the easy decision to make. Being an Alderman means that you cannot always be popular, and you cannot always make people happy. But, the experience has made me stronger, more confident, and more knowledgeable about our community and our people. That said, I feel that I have always kept Salado’s best interest at heart.

Our village is a special place, and it is with the best of intentions that sometimes we cannot see past our own opinions and ideas. It is difficult to hear an opinion different than your own, and not hold the person with the opinion in a lesser regard, and ostracize them for their opinions. Regardless of their differing viewpoints, we should embrace these people. They are the ones that think outside the box. After all, it was George S. Patton that said, “If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.”

As we move forward, try to understand one another. Try to trust one another, but when your gut tells you something doesn’t sound just right, investigate. Try to be a part of the village, despite your busy schedule. Just try.

I have confidence that those elected to the board will continue making the decisions that they feel are in the best interest of our Village. It is now up to US to continue sharing information with our elected officials, so they can continue to make decisions based on the opinions of the majority. Thank you for voting for me, and trusting me to make decisions essential to the well-being and growth of our sweet Village for the last 4 years. It is with great confidence that you will see my name on the ballot again soon, when my family is ready for me to return. I look forward to the opportunity to serve you again.

Warmest regards,

Amber Preston Dankert, EdD

Salado Board of Aldermen, 2014-2018