Reynolds says she asks questions too

To the Editor:

In response to last week’s letter from Diane Wallin….

Thank you Diane, I too ask questions. I loved that you wrote to the Salado Village Voice and ask questions. You may have noticed that I ask a lot of questions too.

Here’s a list of many of the Elected Officials Who Represent All of Us in Salado and Salado’s ETJ.

1. Mayor and Board of Aldermen

(David and Amber have always answered my questions)

Other responsive Local elected officials:

2. Judge Burrows-BELL

County

3. Tim Brown-Bell County

Commisioner

4. Shelly Coston-County Clerk

5. Rolly Correa- Constable

6. Shay Luedeke-County tax

Assessor (I avoid him, but if I want my taxes lowered, he’s

the go-to-guy!)

6. Cornyn/Carter/Coston/

Buckingham (google them)

NOT elected but are responsive and carry weight:

1. Dirk Aaron’s Clearwater

2. Jim Reed CTCOG

3. any lawyer at TCEQ

4. any lawyer at the AG’s Office

( Texas Attorney General)

…and many, many more, living the good life in Austin, working in State Government.

(Do I have to mention the Feds all the way up to POTUS -President of the United States ?)

There are enough layers of governmental representation to demand action on any problem.

I have begun to explore the Texas Fish and Wildlife representatives who should be instrumental in solving our deer problem all over Texas. A letter writing campaign from Salado might get the ball rolling!

Linda Reynolds