SEED Fest coming to Bell County

S.E.E.D Fest will bring a day of Earth-based learning to Bell county 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on April 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bell County.

The Sustaining Earth Every Day (S.E.E.D.) Fest will offer hands on workshops, live demonstrations, local vendors and speakers for a full day of learning sustainable practices. A suggested donation of $15 for adults also includes free educational activities for children.

Local Mexican fusion food truck Hecho en Queso will be on site for lunch.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a hula hoop or drum for the entertainment festivities at the end of the day.

Additional information on S.E.E.D. Fest is available at facebook.com/sustainingthe eartheveryday/ or at terraliving.tracy@gmail.com.