Thanks to community for its support of students, schools

On behalf of the Salado Independent School District, I want to thank our community for demonstrating its support of our students, staff and schools by approving the Salado ISD Bond Election.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to be informed about Salado ISD’s bond and who came out to vote. The election results illustrate once again how deeply our community values public education.

Salado ISD voters set several records for our school district in this election:

Number of early voters = 1,495 (the previous record was 901 in 2005)

Total number of voters = 1,955 (the previous record was 1,474 in 2005)

Number of votes in support of a bond = 1,286 (the previous record was 833 in 2006)

Percentage of voters in support of a bond = 65.7% (the previous record was 59.1% in 2006)

Our community understands the need for additional space for our rising enrollment. I’m pleased to see our community recognized our efforts to reduce the out-of-district transfer enrollment and focus on the increasing resident enrollment.

Our community supports our schools. Given that the majority of residents do not have students in our schools, it took residents of all ages to view our schools as good neighbors and worthy of support, in order for the bond to be successful.

Our community is willing to invest in our schools. Our recent surveys show that the vast majority of our district residents believe they receive a good value from their investment in our schools. I believe last week’s vote reaffirms that sentiment.

I would like to acknowledge the hard work of our long-range planning committee for putting together a package that truly prioritized and planned for the needs of our students and staff. With the passing of this bond, we can continue to provide our students and staff with excellent educational facilities and academic programs while preparing for our future growth.

So what’s next? Now that voters have approved our facilities proposal, we will begin working on the specific design, bidding, and construction of the projects. Estimated timelines for all of the projects will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, please know how grateful I am to have the community’s support as we embark on these facility projects to better serve the growing needs of our students and our community. Thank you for the confidence you place in Salado ISD and thank you for trusting us to meet the educational goals of our community’s children.