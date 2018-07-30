Trustees adopt goals for 2018-19

The Salado ISD School Board met on Monday, July 16. The following is a summary of that meeting:

• The Board reviewed the monthly financial reports and check registers.

• The Board approved the minutes from the May 14, June 27, and July 13 school board meetings.

• The Board approved the 2018-2019 Bell County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU). The JJAEP is located in Killeen and it is where students attend school if they are expelled from any public school in Bell County. In my seven years in Salado ISD, we have only had to expel two students.

• The Board approved a reimbursement resolution expressing intent to finance expenditures to be incurred. This resolution allows the district to use fund balance to pay for bond project expenses (such as architectural, engineering, survey, and geotechnical services) and then reimburse the fund balance with bond funds after the bonds are sold. This also allows us to delay the sale of the bonds and delay the tax increase for another year.

• The Board endorsed Mildred Watkins from La Vega ISD for a position on the Texas Association of Schools Boards (TASB) Board.

• The Board approved Texas Association of Schools Boards (TASB) Policy Update 111, affecting local policies BBD: Board Members – Training and Orientation, CAA: Fiscal Management Goals and Objectives – Financial Ethics, DHE: Employees Standards of Conduct – Searches and Alcohol/Drug Testing, DI: Employee Welfare, and FEA: Attendance – Compulsory Attendance.

• The Board approved the following 2018-2019 District Goals:

1. Increase our percentage of students that meet or exceed their State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness/End of Course (STAAR/EOC) growth measure and increase the percentage of our high school graduates that meet the College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) criteria.

2. Develop and implement strategies to increase the safety and security for our students and employees, including monthly safety and security committee meetings.

3. Develop and implement a prioritized list of facility maintenance projects, including a tentative timeline for completion.

4. Analyze employee recruitment and retention from the past three years and develop and implement an employee recruitment and retention plan based on that information.

•The Board discussed the bond facility projects, including the possibility of annexing school district property into the Village of Salado and connecting to the wastewater treatment system.

•The Board completed “Evaluating and Improving Student Outcomes” training that is now required every two years as part of the 2017 Texas Legislature’s Senate Bill 1566.

Our next regular school board meeting will be held on Monday, August 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Salado ISD Civic Center, located at 601 North Main Street.