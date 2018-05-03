Truth is rare in politics

To the Editor:

TRUTH is a rare occurrence in politics; however, the citizens of the Village of Salado have the opportunity to elect someone who will tell you the truth. At the candidate forum last week, Linda Reynolds spoke the truth about whether the roads would be repaired after the work is done. McLean Construction bid was 2 million lower than the others. Now we know why. Danny McCort looked the bid over and Don Ferguson, City Manager, agreed that the contractor has NO responsibility for repair of roads when work is done. Our current mayor clouded the waters by stating the sewer contractor would fix part of the road and the Village of Salado would fix the other part. The Village will purchase the material and Bell County will furnish the labor to fix the roads. Shouldn’t that have been part of the sewer contract?

We need a balance in representation and leadership in our Board of Alderman. After the candidate forum, it was clear which candidates could provide those qualities.

I urge everyone who is eligible to vote in the Village election to seriously consider voting for the candidates who will be truthful and transparent in their service to the Village.

Bonnie V. Smith

Salado