Salado Village Voice

May 5, 1929

August 22, 2023

Blanche Ladell (Strain) Preston was born in Colorado City, Texas, on May 5, 1929 to Minnie Belle (Womack) Strain and John Lee Strain.

She passed away on August 22, 2023.

She grew up in a farming and ranching family, along with her sisters Minnie Lee and Irene, before moving to attend college at McMurry in Abilene.

It was in Abilene where she met the love of her life, W.C. (Toby) Preston. They were married on June 30, 1948 at the Methodist Church in Colorado City. Blanche was quick to smile about the early days, and often told stories of all the mischief Toby created. He kept her busy and ensured life was quite a ride!

Blanche and Toby Preston started as farmers and ranchers themselves, but quickly expanded into a whirlwind of other opportunities. They owned an ice cream parlor, a flower shop, wholesale oil company, Preston’s One Stop gas station, a wrecking yard, Big 3 Auto Supply, dress shop, a grocery store, 7 Bar Western Wear, a go-cart track, Salado Land Company, an emu breeding facility, Preston Limousin Cattle Company, and a golf club factory, just to name a few of their adventures.

The couple lived in Colorado City, Ira, Snyder, Lamesa, Waco, and Belton, before finally calling Salado home in 1967.

Blanche and Toby were avid golfers and befriended legends along the way. They also traveled extensively, including their growing family in their travels. Blanche had an infectious laugh, a warm smile, and a knack for making people feel welcome. As her family grew, her greatest accomplishments called her Granny.

Blanche is survived by her children, Linda Preston and John Ricky Preston (Juana Kay (Gibbs) Preston). Grandchildren include David Preston (Jodee Wilson Preston), Amber Preston Dankert (Session Harrell), and Tristen Williams Bland (Jace Bland). Great-grandchildren include Lauren Preston Doskocil (Corey), Jonathan Preston (Nicole), Reese Preston, Maxton Dankert, Jacob Preston, Mia Dankert, Casen Harrell, Luke Harrell, Brinley Harrell, and Toby Bland. Great-great-grandchildren include Brayden, Karsyn, Kace, and Blakeley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, one son, Ronnie Carol Preston, and her beloved husband, W.C. (Toby) Preston.

A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 26, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Salado Cemetery.

