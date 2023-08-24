Salado Village Voice

Cynthia Gail (Cindi) Streitmatter

November 22, 1964

August 9, 2023

Cynthia Gail (Cindi) Streitmatter, 58, of Salado, TX, was surrounded by her family as she took her last breath and stepped into heaven just before midnight on August 9, 2023.

Cindi was born in 1964 in Colorado Springs, CO, to Jim and Barbara Leckenby and was the oldest of two sisters. She married her high school sweetheart, Steve Streitmatter, just a year after school and soon they had three young children. They would have celebrated their 39th anniversary on August 11.

Steve survives as do their three kids and their spouses: Paige & Peter Ulsteen of Liberty Hill, TX, Taylor & Morgan Streitmatter of Germantown, TN, and Morgan & Daniel Hayes, also of Liberty Hill, TX. She was ‘Cici’ to 6 grandkids: Rosemary, Noah and Mabel Ulsteen, James and Isla Streitmatter, and Josiah Hayes. She is also survived by her mom, Barbara Sabol of Colorado Springs, CO, her sister Jeanne and husband Jorge Ortega, of Florrisant, CO, and many members of her two step-families.

Cindi grew up in Cascade, CO, at the foot of Pikes Peak, and graduated from Manitou Springs High School. After she and Steve married, they lived in Colorado Springs, CO, Cordova, TN, Cedar Park, TX, and, most recently, Salado, TX.

Cindi’s favorite things were laughing with others, cooking for family & friends and spending time in her garden. But more than these, she loved God and His son, Jesus, and she lived her life with an awareness of God’s presence every day. This created a solid foundation and lasting legacy for her life. She made worshipping God and serving people a lifestyle. Cindi worked as paid or volunteer staff at 3 great churches over the years: New Life Church, in Colorado Springs, The Life Church, based in Memphis, TN, and One Chapel in Austin, TX.

Cindi loved people and modeled the biblical encouragement to “…consider others better than yourselves…” more than anyone we’ve known. She cared for others so well and shared so many laughs, tears and encouraging advice with friends over the years. In this spirit, and in lieu of flowers, please donate to or serve in your local church as a way to honor Cindi. That would bless her greatly.

We plan to celebrate Cindi’s life with three services: Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at One Chapel’s Austin campus; Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Life Church’s Houston Levee campus; and Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the World Prayer Center on New Life Church’s North campus in Colorado Springs. More specifics about the services and opportunities to share your memories about Cindi can be found at rememberingcindi.com.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton oversees arrangements.

