Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles lost to the #5 Malakoff Tigers (3A, Div. 1) 42-0 in a non-district game Sept. 8 at Midway Panther Stadium. The Tigers dominated Salado with their speed, size and strength, taking advantage of two early interceptions to build a 28-0 halftime lead.

Morgan Adams leaps in the air to bring down a pass from Luke Law. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Bubba Hicks scored on a two-yard sweep after Jerrion Hall ran through the Salado defense for 52 yards to draw first blood with 6:40 left in the first. The 74-yard drive was set up by a Jakerry Smallwood interception of Luke Law’s first pass of the game. Smallwood returned it for a TD but a holding call brought the play back to the Tiger 26.

The Eagles took the ensuing kick to the 34 and Law hit Kase Maedgen for 15 yards, followed by a 14 yard jaunt by Maedgen to cross midfield. Law hit Maedgen for another 13 yards and Maedgen ran 16 yards through the middle of the Tiger defense to set up first and goal at the Tiger 9. Facing third and goal, Law threw into traffic at the goal line and Hicks intercepted it in the end zone.

This set up an 80-yard, 10-play drive by the Tigers, capped by a 14-yard run up the middle by Jerrion Hall to score with 10:49 left in the half. Landon Boswell converted his second PAT kick to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers defense forced the Eagles to a quick three-and-out. Following a 25-yard punt, Malakoff took advantage of the short field and drove 46 yards in six plays, scoring on a 12 yard pass from Mike Jones to Chauncy Hogg. Boswell’s PAT gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first half.

After forcing Salado to another three-and-out, the Tigers couldn’t get any yardage, but a booming 66 yard punt buried Salado at the 8. The Eagles went three-and-out and a squibbed punt bounced back to Salado’s 17 with 1:37 left in the half.

Jones hit Hogg for 11 yards to set up a 6 yard touchdown run by Hall, his second of the night with 1:04 left in the half. Boswell’s PAT gave the Tigers a 28-0 halftime lead.

Salado took the second half kick and drove 43 yards to the Malakoff 38, but could not convert a fourth-and-5 play.

Five plays later, Hicks got his second rushing TD of the night on an 11 yard carry. Boswell made it 35-0 with 6:36 left in the third.

The Eagles drove from their 15 to their 44, where the Tigers stopped Law on a fourth-and-2 with 4:21 in the third. Law connected with Morgan Adams for 21 yards during the drive.

The Tigers drove 45 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 2-yard quarterback keeper after Jones fumbled the snap. Boswell’s kick gave Malakoff the final lead of 42-0 at 1:51 in the third.

RHS SHS

First Downs 23 7

Rushes-Yards 33-262 26-78

Passing Yards 165 69

Comp-Atts 19-22 8-19

TD-INT 1-0 0-2

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-0

Penalties-Yds 6-50 3-25

Individual Stats

SALADO PASSING: Luke Law, 8-18-69, 2 Int. Hossfeld, 0-1.

SALADO RUSHING: Kase Maedgen, 14-53, Long 16; Law, 7-8, Long 12; Lincoln Hossfeld, 5-17, Kong 10.

SALADO RECEIVING: Maedgen, 2-28, Long 15; James Renick, 1-16, Long 14; Morgan Adams, 3-23, Long 20; Korbin Konarik, 1-2.

MALAKOFF PASSING: Mike Jones, 18-21, 164 yards, 1 TD; Jaxson Jedlicka, 1-1-1 yard.

MALAKOFF RUSHING: Bubba Hicks, 7-40,-2 TD, Long 12; Jerrion Hall, 8-117,12 TD, Long 52; Jedlicka, 4-31, Long 20; Jones, 3-10, Long 4; Zain Stanford, 4-12, Long 8.

MALAKOFF RECEIVING: Chauncy Hogg, 9-100, 1 TD; Hicks, 1- -2; Hall, 1- -3; Doc Renberg, 1-11; Parker Poteete, 1-16; Kayland Davis, 2-13, Lon 7; Kaden Wilson, 1-1; Evan Loper, 2-19, Long 7; Josh Garcia, 1-10.