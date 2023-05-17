Salado Village Voice

Helen Joy Hays

July 25, 1936

May 13, 2023

Mrs. Helen Joy Hays, age 86, of Salado passed away May 13th, 2023 at her residence in the presence of her loved ones.

Helen Joy Hays

She was born on July 25, 1936

1936, in Thorndale, TX, a daughter of Ruby and Coulter Cravy. She raised her children in Austin, TX, made a life in Round Rock, TX and later in life called Salado, TX home.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Hays; daughter, Deborah Lynn Price; son in law, John G. Keller. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Keller; son, John Hoyt and wife Susan Hoyt; grandchildren, Spencer Price, Kevin Keller and wife Robin Keller, and Kasey Smith and husband, Sam Smith; great grandchildren, Branson and Sadie Smith and Wyatt and Addison Keller.

Helen was a long-time member of the Salado United Methodist Church, and when she wasn’t serving there, you could find her at the ballpark watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play ball. She loved to write, and her family would spend countless hours poring over her written words and prayers. Helen enjoyed playing hand and foot and dominoes, feeding hummingbirds, and giving anyone that would listen her opinion on God and politics.

For most, Helen was not known by Helen, but instead “Nana”. She was not only Nana to her given family, but also to her community. Her love for Jesus spilled over in every area of her life, and in her death, she would challenge us all to draw nearer to God and shine Jesus’ light brightly in this world.

The visitation will be Thursday, May 18th, 5:30 – 7:30 at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, TX. Services will be Friday, May 19th at 10:30 AM at Grace Church in Salado, TX with a luncheon to follow. The burial will be in Salado Cemetery after the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Grace Church, 5798 FM 2484, Salado, TX 76571

Services in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

Paid Obituary