January 29, 1939

January 13, 2023

James Edward Arner, of Salado, Texas was 83 years old when he passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023.

James Edward Arner

Jim was born on January 23, 1939, in Monahans, Texas as the only child to Alf and Lucy Arner. After graduating from Odessa High School in 1957, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Western University in El Paso, Texas.

Shortly after graduating from college, he met the love of his life, Laquita Helms, and they were married on February 2, 1962. God blessed Jim and Laquita with 2 daughters: Robin and Christy, who were his pride and joy.

Jim’s professional life was spent in several different roles. Always an entrepreneur at heart, he spent the majority of his career partnering with his wife as a potato broker, buying potatoes from farmers and selling them to potato chip companies.

Always making family his priority, Jim wouldn’t dream of missing one of his girls’ activities. Never missing a ball game or a dance recital, he was the most faithful cheerleader of all their passions.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lucille Arner. He is survived by his loving wife Johnnie Laquita Arner; his daughters: Robin Arner Lively, and her husband Michael (Mike); Christy Arner Goodfellow, and her husband Scott; grandchildren: Coleton Michael Lively (Cole) and his wife Zoe, Christopher Arner Lively (Cal), Nicholas Scott Goodfellow (Nick), Lucas James Arner Goodfellow (Luke).

The family is comforted by the knowledge that Jim is healthy and well in the presence of Jesus, singing with the saints who walked before him. It is well with my Soul!

The service will be on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00, at the Presbyterian Church in Salado.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Presbyterian Church of Salado or your favorite charity.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

