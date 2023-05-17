Salado Village Voice

Jan Bratton Canales

November 1, 1947

May 7, 2023

Jan Bratton Canales, age 75 passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family May 7th, 2023, after a long battle with an illness. She was born November 1st, 1947, in Brady, Texas to Faye and Lloyd Bratton. Jan married Louis R. Canales, August 25th, 1979. He preceded her in death March 7th, 2019.

For many years, Jan worked as a teacher in Brookshire/Pattison, Texas. It suited her servant’s heart. She was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went.

Jan is survived by her brothers: Jimmy (Eileen) Bratton, Johnny (Jimmie) Bratton; sons: Burl (Jessie) Hagler, Louis R. Canales, Jr., and Eddie (Nicole) Canales; daughters: Diana (Michael) Canales-Mosca, and Cynthia (Bob) Canales-Magestro; grandchildren: Jack Hagler, Nicole (John) Mosca Barnett, Michael Christian Mosca, Sydney Canales, Zachary and Coleson Canales. Jan was loved and survived by many nieces and nephews.

The Memorial service will be held in Jan’s hometown of Brady, Texas.

The burial will be a private ceremony with close family members present.

Services in care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

