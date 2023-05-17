Salado Village Voice

Jean (Jeanie) Fielder Herrington

May 9, 1929

May 13, 2023

Jean (Jeanie) Fielder Herrington, 94, of Belton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Jane Herrington

She was born on May 9, 1929, in Salado, Texas, the daughter of Elmer Lawrence and Emma Ida (Anderson) Fielder.

She married James Harold Herrington in Belton on September 11, 1947. She met Harold while picking cotton and was married for 73 years.

She was a member of the Salado Church of Christ and in fact Jeanie was the oldest living member of the Salado Church of Christ until she passed away.

Jeanie grew up during the Great Depression in the Salado area working in the fields with her family and swimming and fishing with her siblings in Salado Creek. She enjoyed school and she liked playing basketball. She later graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She was a very good student.

Jeanie was an elementary school teacher first in the Academy School District and then for many years in the Belton Independent School District before she retired. She loved the little kids that she taught and she had a profound influence on their lives because she cared. Jeanie enjoyed cooking for the family, canning vegetables from the family garden and quilting.

Jeanie enjoyed going to bluegrass festivals with Harold. She loved the music but looked forward to visiting with new and old friends. Jeanie enjoyed camping out. Jeanie’s younger brother Neal and aunt Ruby traveled to many of the festivals with Jeanie and Harold. That was a special blessing for Jeanie. Jeanie loved to listen to gospel grass that was sung by southern quartets at the festivals.

Jeanie was truly a child of God and a disciple of Jesus Christ. Her faith was evident in the light in her eyes and her pleasant smile. She was hard working, intelligent and innovative. She had a tremendous work ethic but was also loving, charitable, honest, and always trying to help. She loved her family, her children, her grandchildren and especially her husband Harold.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and three of her siblings.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Herrington and wife Pat, Robert (Robby) Herrington and wife Melissa of Belton, and a daughter, Barbara Bruner, and husband Mike of Temple; seven grandchildren, one great grandson and her brother Neal Fielder and family.

