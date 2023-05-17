Salado Village Voice

Jessie Ruth Daw

January 14, 1935

May 15, 2023

Jessie Ruth Daw, 88, formerly of Salado, went to be with her Lord on May 15, 2023. Most called her Ruth.

Ruth was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on Jan 14, 1935, to parents Jesse and Jewel Rogers Baker. She married the love of her life, Cooper Arlen Daw, on Oct. 1, 1953. They were devoted to one another through more than 65 years of marriage, and raising their six beloved children together was one of her life’s greatest joys.

Ruth moved through her life with a smile and a song of praise on her lips. Her beautiful voice blessed many a Church of Christ congregation. She was strong, gracious, generous, humble, and most of all, unfailingly kind. She loved the Lord with all her heart.

She is survived by her children Karen Ruth Daw, Susan Diane Daw and wife Dianna J. Thomas, Roger Trent Daw and wife Marcia Crawford Daw, Phillip Wayne Daw and wife Diana Hutchins Daw, and Carol Jane Cailler; daughter-in-law Debra Murphy Daw; grandchildren Jesse Clay Daw, Jeremy Patrick Daw, Jonathan Kyle Daw, Phillip Joel Daw, Katherine Rebecca Daw, Jeannie Daw Martinez and husband Saul Martinez, Emily Rose Daw and husband Aaron Robert Boyle, Justin Michael Daw and wife Leslie Nelson-Daw, Eric Phillip Daw and wife Amanda Burkhalter Daw, Rachel Elah Hillock and husband Dustin Gene Hilllock, and Eli Cooper Cailler; great-grandchildren Cooper Nelson Daw, Lachlan James Daw, Lola Ruth Hillock, and Arlen Burk Hillock; sister Robbie Baker Bayard; sister-in-law Eleanor Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Randall Arlan Daw, daughter-in-law Mary Mercer Daw, brother Roger Baker, and brother-in-law Pete Bayard.

A graveside service was held at the Salado Cemetery in Salado, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19. A memorial service was held at Creekside Church of Christ, 6113 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, Texas at 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 20.

