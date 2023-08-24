Salado Village Voice

John Thomas Lane

July 11, 1931

August 7, 2023

John Thomas Lane, age 92, passed away Monday, August 7th, 2023, at his residence in Salado surrounded by his loved ones.

John Thomas Lane

Tom was born July 11th, 1931 in St. Albans, West Virginia to Mary C. Dolin and John Thomas Lane.

He married Evelyn R. Clowers 71 years ago on April 11, 1952.

He graduated from KMI, American University and the University of Miami Law School where he received his J.D. degree.

For 34 years, Tom was employed with State Farm Insurance Co. During that time he and the family enjoyed raising and showing horses. Not to be forgotten was his love for motorcycles; he and Evelyn spent many hours traveling the country.

He is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, two Brothers, and Sister.

Tom is survived by his wife, two daughters, Pamela Henry and husband Hank and Tammy Hagen, and his son Thomas Patrick and wife Sloane. Grandchildren include Christopher Kidd, Marcy Hagen, Chelsey Byrd, Ashley Hagen, Landon Lane, Morgan Lane, Kirsi Ingram, and seven great grandchildren.

Interment will be September 12th at 11:00 AM at Salado United Methodist Church Columbarium.

Paid Obituary