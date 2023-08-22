Salado Village Voice

Joseph Carroll Wood, Jr.

July 27, 1939

August 7, 2023

Joseph Carroll Wood Jr. passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on August 7, 2023. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Reunion Ranch, 850 Co Rd 255, Georgetown, Texas, on Sunday, September 3, at 2 p.m.

Joseph Carroll Wood, Jr.

Joe was born on July 27, 1939 in Waco, Texas to Joseph Carroll Wood Sr. and Doris Watters Wood.

He attended Waco public schools and the Judson School in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he graduated in 1957. In 1965, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Sam Houston State University, while also serving in the Army National Guard.

Joe worked alongside his father and grandfather in the family apparel manufacturing business – Wood Manufacturing – until 1983. Moving to southern California, he became involved in the production and distribution of audio and visual materials related to recovery from alcohol and other substance abuse. His company – FMS Productions – operated in Carpinteria, California until 2006. At that time, Joe moved to Salado, Texas to be closer to family and relocated his company to Georgetown, Texas.

Joe was particularly proud of his service on the boards of several nonprofit institutions devoted to education about recovery from addiction including: the Betty Ford Center, the Johnson Institute, and the Rush Recovery Institute. A devoted member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Joe sponsored hundreds of individuals throughout their recovery journey.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joy Wood and Jean Wood; and nephew, Scott Hayner.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Hodge and her children Kate, Peyton, and Mason; his son, Mike Wood, his wife Aimee and their children Michael and Henry; his sisters, Judy Wood, Jane Wood, and Jeri Wood and her husband Jacques; nephews, Bill Hayner and his wife Windy, Clark Collins, and Chris Auclair; nieces, Cissy Aberg and Andrea Castro and her husband Enrique, and countless friends.

The family would like to especially thank Kelly and Renee who began years ago as pet sitters for Joe’s beloved dog – Sam – and grew to become cherished companions and caretakers of Joe until his death. In addition, the family is grateful to Maria, Theresa, Tanja, and Christina from Visiting Angels for providing care and compassion to Joe during his final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The San Gabriel Outlaws Group of Georgetown or the City of Georgetown Animal Shelter.

(Paid Obituary)