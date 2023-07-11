Salado Village Voice

Kyle Logan Volk

October 22, 1999

June 27, 2023

Kyle Logan Volk, age 23, of Salado, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 12 at 3C Cowboy Fellowship with Pastor Brian Miller officiating.

Kyle was the son of Robbie Volk and Tina Emery Volk of Salado. He was born on October 22, 1999 in Temple. He shared a strong bond with his siblings, Ashley Volk and her boyfriend, Jake Ellis of Belton, Dakota Volk and his girlfriend Katie Carnahan of Temple, and Ryan Volk of Salado. He adored his Papa, Bob Volk of Killeen, his aunts, his uncles, his nieces, his nephew, his cousins, and his dogs, Daisy and Luna.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean “Gema” Volk, his uncle, J.R. Emery, and his beloved dog, Bailey.

He graduated from Salado High School. After high school he worked for Johnny’s Steak and BBQ in Salado.

In 2021 he joined the Bell County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer. He had started exploring his journey to becoming a police officer.