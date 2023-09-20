Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles swept Marble Falls and Burnet in non-district volleyball last week.

Lady Eagles over Burnet Lady Dawgs

1 2 3 Final SHS 25 25 25 3 BHS 20 22 21 0

The Lady Eagles swept Burnet Lady Dawgs 25-20, 25-22 and 25-21 in a home match Sept. 12.

Macy Morris served 3 aces while Sara Ellis and Reese Rich each had 1 ace.

Elsie Law led the girls in attacks with 12 kills, followed by Kael Wilcox, 9, Haley Brown and Payton Ortega, 7 each, Grace Clemons, 5, Morris, 4, and Livia Niu, 1.

Morris led the girls with 8 blocks, followed by Ortega, 4, Law and Wilcox, 3 each, Haley Brown and Niu, 2 each.

Niu had 38 assists, followed by Rich and Morris, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 20 digs, followed by Niu, 10, Ortega, 5, Sara Ellis and Shelby Hollywood, 4 each, and Brown, Clemons and Wilcox, 2 each.

Livia Niu and Elsie Law go up to block a shot by a Burnet Lady Dawg. Photo by Royce Wiggin.

1 2 3 F SHS 25 25 25 3 MFHS 11 21 18 0

Salado swept Marble Falls 25-11, 25-21 and 25-18 on the road Sept. 15.

Several Lady Eagles recorded aces against Marble Falls, including Ariel Cebreco, Sara Ellis, Livia Niu, Reese Rich, 2 each, and Haley Brown, Macy Morris, Jillian Taylor, 1 each.

Elsie Law led the girls with 11 kills, followed by Morris, 8, Kael Wilcox, 7, Niu and Mazzy Johnson, 3 each, Brown, Ellis and Payton Ortega, 1 each.

Morris had 2 blocks, while Law and Ortega had 1 each.

Nie had 30 assists, while Ellis had 2 and Shelby Hollywood, Rich and Wilcox had 1 each.

Rich had 20 digs, followed by Ellis, 5, Hollywood, Niu, Wilcox, 4 each, Clemons, 2, and Brown, Johnson, Law and Ortega, 1 each.