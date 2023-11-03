Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face Gateway College Prepratory School in the Region Quarterfinals 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at University of Mary Hardin Baylor Arena after they beat Taylor in four sets in the Area round on Nov. 2.

A win here will launch the Lady Eagles to the Regional Tournament for the second straight year.

Salado lost to Huffman Hargrave last year in the Region Semi-final. Hargrave lost in the state semi-finals to state champion Canyon Randall.

SHS 25 20 25 25 3

THS 16 25 22 18 0

Salado won their Area volleyball match against the Taylor Lady Ducks in four matches (a rarity for the girls who have been blowing through their competition this year), winning 25-16, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-18.

Salado recorded aces in the match by Grace Clemons, Sara Ellis and Macy Morris.

Kael Wilcox led the girls in attacking the net with 13 kills, followed by Elsie Law, 11, Haley Brown, 9, Morris, and Payton Ortega, 6, and Clemons, 1.

Morris had 8 blocks to lead the girls, followed by Livia Niu, 7, Law, 6 and Brown, 2.

Niu had 29 assists to lead the girls, followed by Reese, Rich, 2 and Brown, Clemons and Morris, 1 each.

Rich led the girls with 21 digs, followed by Shelby Clemons, 15, Hollywood, 11, Ortega, 8, Niu, 7, Ellis, 6, Brown, 4 and Wilcox, 3.