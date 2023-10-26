Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face Lago Vista in the first round of the UIL 4A volleyball playoffs in a match set for 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Liberty Hill High School.

The Lady Eagles swept their competition in both rounds of 23-4A district competition to finish district play with a 10-0 record. They head into the playoffs with a overall record of 34-9, ranked #13 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Lago Vista is the fourth place team in District 24-4A with a district record of 4-7 and overall record of 17-20.

Other 23-4A teams making the playoffs are these:

China Spring, 25-8 overall, 8-2 in District 23-4A, second place, will play Jarrell, 20-16, 6-4 in District 24-4A, third place.

Robinson, 21-14, 6-4 in District 23-4A, third place, will play Burnet, 26-9, 8-2 in District 24-4A, second place.

Gatesville, 10-20 overall, 4-6 in District 23-4A, fourth place, will play Gateway Prep, 30-4 overall, 10-0 in District 24-4A, first place.

Lady Eagles sweep China Spring

Salado Lady Eagles beat the visiting China Spring squad in three sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20, to maintain their perfect district record on Oct. 24.

Livia Niu led the girls in serving with 3 aces, followed by Grace Clemons, 2, Reese Rich and Kael Wilcox, 1 each.

Wilcox led the girls in attacking the ball with 10 kills, followed by Haley Brown, 8, Payton Ortega, 6, Elsie Law, 5, Macy Morris and Rich, 4 each, and Niu, 1.

Defensively, Law led the girls with 5 blocks, followed by Niu, 3, Ortega, 2, and Morris, 1.

Niu had 34 assists to lead the girls, while Wilcox had 2 and Rich had 1.

Rich led the girls with 25 digs, followed by Shelby Hollywood, 13, Clemons, 12, Sara Ellis, 6, Brown and Wilcox, 3 each, Niu, 2, and Law, 1.