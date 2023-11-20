Salado Village Voice

Linda Joy Ellis

August 24, 1942

November 17, 2023

Funeral services for Linda Joy Ellis, 81, of Salado, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Salado Church of Christ with Minister Joe Keys officiating. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6- 8 p.m. Monday evening at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.

Ellis died Friday, November 17, 2023, in a Harker Heights Memory Care Center.

She was born August 24, 1942, in Bell County, the daughter of Author and Billie Louise (Fielder) Berry. She married Cecil Vaughn Ellis, June 2, 1960 in Temple. She worked as a hairdresser for more than 35 years, beginning her career in Harker Heights and continuing in Salado until she retired. She also worked for 14 years for Heights Home Health. She was a lifetime member of the Salado Church of Christ.

Ellis was preceded in death by her husband Cecil on February 3, 2012.

Survivors include two sons Daniel Ellis and Kevin Ellis; one daughter Katherine Wilhite; one brother Steven Berry, two sisters Wanda Smith and Bernadetta Berry; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Salado Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association.