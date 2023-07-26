Salado Village Voice

Lois Audrey (Allen) Click

April 14, 1931

July 24, 2023

Lois Audrey (Allen) Click passed away on July 24, 2023 in Fort Worth, the place she called home since arriving here during the Dust Bowl in the early 1930s. Her daughter Marilyn Fleischer, her grandson Paul Cornelius and her granddaughter Natalie Miller were with her at the time of her death in the early morning hours.

Lois Audrey Allen Click

Lois Audrey Allen was born April 14, 1931 on a farm outside of Eldora, Iowa, the eldest of Clarence Richmond and Dorothy Jane Allen’s three children. She had an older half-sister and three older half-brothers.

She married Marion Leon Click in Fort Worth on February 1, 1949. They welcomed their only child Marilyn on December 4, 1949.

The Clicks traveled the country, exploring the depths of caverns and the mountains of the West. They bathed in the icy waters of the glacial rivers and camped beside mountain lakes, where bears would walk down the paths of the campgrounds.

The Clicks called Reaford Drive in Haltom City home for more than 30 years. In the early 1990s, they moved into a small frame home on North Riverside Drive in Fort Worth built by Marion’s mother and stepfather after World War II. She lived there up until the day before she died, which was her wish.

She was a Cowtown girl. Her family trekked from the Iowa farm to the parking lot of the Montgomery Wards in Fort Worth, their first Texas home being a Depression tent city there.

After marrying at the age of 17, she worked several jobs, including making candy at King’s Candy Company and working almost 20 years at Texas Instruments in Dallas. She retired from TI in 1984.

They gave a strict, but loving upbringing for Marilyn as members of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, which later became known as Communities of Christ church.

They sailed on the weekends on Lake Worth as members of the Lake Worth Sailing Club.

Lois is the last of the Depression era generation of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her older half-brothers Kenneth Richmond Allen and Oral Wayne Allen, both of Iowa, and Carrol Edgar Allen, of Fort Worth; her half-sister Ethel Mae (Calvert) Denton, and both of her baby brothers, Clarence Leonard Allen and Jerry Lee Allen, all of Fort Worth.

She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Fleischer of Salado and son-in-law Tim Fleischer, also of Salado.

She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Paul Cornelius and Natalie Miller and her partner Ty Smith, who cared for her in her home in her last years, and Jenny McMurray, and her husband Ron, of Denton.

She is survived by nine great grandchildren: Royce Wiggin, of Salado, Jenny Potter and her husband Joey, of Temple; Natalie, Violet and Ian Ewell, all of the DFW metroplex; John Paul and Ian Greene, both of North Carolina; Joshua Knight and Baron Baggett, both of the DFW metroplex.

She is also survived by four great, great grandchildren: Nate, Kace and Brynn Potter, of Temple and Ivy Ewell of DFW metroplex.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

For her 92nd birthday, Lois was celebrated when five generations came together for a lobster fest party on the patio of her home, including all three of her grandchildren, three of her great grandchildren and three of her great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. July 30 at Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 North Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth. Funeral service and burial will be 2:30 p.m. July 31 at Mount Olivet.