Salado Village Voice

September 16, 1936

November 8, 2023

A beautiful angel on earth, Mary “Dolores” Marshall” of Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully and gained her heavenly wings on November 8, 2023.

Born to Adelaide and Warren Tomlinson on September 16, 1936, in Philadelphia, Dolores moved to Georgetown at age nine with her mother and grandma, Mary, where she found her lifelong love for Texas. After graduating from Georgetown High School in 1954, Dolores enrolled in Southwestern University. Shortly after attending college, she met and married W. Keith Johnson, and they had two girls, Mary Beth and Susan. The family enjoyed endless adventures, including summertime camping trips and skiing in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado.

From selling movie tickets at the Georgetown Palace Theater to becoming the first female OSHA Compliance Manager at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and working for AT&T, Dolores was always a career-driven woman determined to positively impact (and make her mark) in male-driven industries. In 1982, she was appointed by Governor Clements to serve as a member of the official task force to investigate work-related accidents in Texas.

In 1978, Dolores married Sid Marshall, whom he called “the most beautiful woman he had ever seen”—and she gained two more bonus children, Patti and Randy Marshall. Retiring from AT&T in 1989, Dolores and Sid moved back to her beloved hometown, where she worked part-time as the manager for the Georgetown Heritage Society. That’s when her life-long passion for antiques took flight, opening her own business in the historic Page House in Georgetown, which later moved to neighboring Salado. Dolores’ business evolved into the successful, well-known Springhouse she ran for 30 years with her very good friend-turned-family, Charlotte Guthrie. Customers were often greeted by one of her dachshunds, Emmitt and Genoa, who came to the shop with her daily.

While most of her time was spent working at Springhouse, Dolores enjoyed trips to market in Dallas, shopping estate sales on the weekends, decorating her home for the holidays, and taking care of her dachshunds and kitten companions, including her most recent cat, Callie, as a life-long animal lover. In 2005, she was widowed when Sid passed away, but her bond with him remained strong in the afterlife.

For many years, Dolores organized and reunited yearly with her Georgetown High School Class of 1954, sharing stories, memories, laughs, and more. At one of those get-togethers, she reconnected with her former classmate, Jack Russell, who became Dolores’s cherished companion for over a decade. They spent every Sunday together, ordering biscuits and gravy and spending the day with his family, whom she was very fond of. In 2022, Dolores decided to retire from Springhouse at 86 years old but remained active around Georgetown with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In March of this year, Dolores suddenly lost her youngest daughter, Susan “Susie” Sullivan, which left an indescribable and everlasting sadness in her life and heart. There is comfort and peace in knowing they are reunited once again.

Dolores is survived by her sister, Dottie Hanna, daughter Maribeth Stolle, and children Patti Slaughter and Randy Marshall; grandchildren Ashley Sullivan, Holden Sullivan, Leigh Ann Spradlin, Britney Kalina, Kelli Soto, Jody Slaughter, Dusty Slaughter and Hayley Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Drake, Grayson, Maddie, Weston and Ryleigh. She will also be dearly missed by her dearest friends, whom her family is forever grateful for, including Jack, Charlsie, Charlotte, Richard, Les, Roxie, Paula, Claudia, Nancy, and Laura, who hold a special place in all our hearts.

A service will be held to celebrate and honor Dolores’ life at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Salado, Texas, on Saturday, December 9 at 10 am, followed by a reception. She will be interred at IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Christopher House, where Dolores spent her last days under the wonderful care, comfort, and compassion of the Christopher House staff and where her sweet cat, Callie, was able to visit in her final hours.

You will forever be missed, Dolores.

