Salado Village Voice

Peggy Anna Belle Agan

December 15, 1932

April 24, 2023

Peggy Anna Belle Agan of Salado, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 24th, 2023. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday in December with all her family and Salado Church of Christ family.

Peggy was born on December 15, 1932, in Shamrock, Texas. She was the second youngest of her five siblings and raised on a farm in Twitty, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Alvin Agan, her parents, John and Anna Belle Hefley, sister Eula Lee Clay, and brothers, Billy Hefley, John Richard Hefley, and Jimmy Hefley.

She is survived by her sons, John (Ellen) Agan of Temple, Texas, and Jim (Jill) Agan of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She is survived by four grandchildren, Lance (Kayla) Agan, Reid (Erika) Agan, Payton (Lexie) Agan and Paige (Stephen) McMorries. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren, Nora Agan, Zoe Agan, Sena Agan, Blake Agan, Andie Agan, Miles McMorries, John Parker Agan, Evan McMorries, and another soon to be great grandson.

Peggy and Alvin lived in Pampa, Texas for 43 years before retiring and moving to Salado, Texas for 29 years. Peggy loved studying the Bible, her Salado Church of Christ family, her friends, and others she cared for. She was well known for her cooking, hospitality and care for others. The family would like to thank the Home Instead agency staff, and the Baylor Scott and White hospital staff for her care over the past 6 days.

There will be a visitation on Friday, April 28th from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Broecker Funeral Home, 949 W. Village Road, Salado, Texas. There will be a private family graveside service afterwards at the Salado Cemetery. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salado Church of Christ Missions Fund.

Please sign the guestbook: Broeckerfuneralhome.com

(Paid obituary)