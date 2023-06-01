Salado Village Voice

Randall Riley Brewer

April 22, 1941

May 22, 2023

Randall Riley Brewer passed away on May 22, 2023.

He was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Elbert Elwood and Flossie Evelyn Simmons Brewer on April 22, 1941.

In 1963, during the Vietnam War, he joined the Navy and was trained as an electronics technician, serving in Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Guantanamo Bay, Aruba, Vietnam, stateside, and for several months on the aircraft carrier Oriskany. He was honorably discharged as an E5 in 1966.

While working for Braniff Airlines, he met Linda Jones. They married on September 12, 1971 and made Belton their home for 51 years. He worked for Wear Radio Service for 27 years, in charge of all tower jobs, then opened his tower company, Randall’s Tower Tech Inc.

He is survived by his wife and their children, Amy Brewer, Riley and wife Rachel (Holley) Brewer, and Jesse Brewer, all of Belton and Holland and five granddaughters.

Memorial services for Randall were held at the Heritage Country Church, on May 29.

Crotty Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.