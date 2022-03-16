Salado hosts track meet

Salado High hosted a track meet last week with the boys placing third and the girls placing second in their divisions.

Salado Varsity Boys Track placed third in the Salado Meet with a team score of 91. Gatesville won the meet with 165 points, followed by Burnet in second with 101 points.

100 Meter: Seth Reavis, Second, 11.78; AJ Fach, Sixth, 12.30.

400 Meter: Austin Anderson, Fifth, 57.04; Alex Hauck, Sixth, 57.40.

800 Meter: Luke Anderson, Fourth, 2:07.96

1600 Meter: Luke Anderson, Fourth, 4:50.27.

3200 Meter: Luke Anderson, Third, 10:51.59; Ryan Novotny, Sixth, 11:08.92.

300 Meter Hurdles: Nolan Williams, First, 40.33.

4×100 Meter Relay: AJ Fach, Nolan Williams, Kase Maedgen, Seth Reavis, First, 44.63.

4×200 Meter Relay: Kyle Gouivea, Nolan Williams, Isaac Pettigrew, Seth Reavis, Fifth, 1:38.50.

4×400 Meter Relay: Luke Craig, Kyue Hayes, Kyle Gouivea, Austin Anderson, Sixth, 4:01.57.

Pole Vault: Jackson Bragg, Second, 12-6”; Kye Hayes, Fourth, 11-6”.

Long Jump: Seth Reavis, Third, 18-10.5.

Shot Put: Beau Hill, Fourth, 42-1.50; Garrett Combs, Fifth, 39-11.2.

Discus: Beau Hill, Fourth, 127-5.5.

JV Boys

Salado JV Boys Track placed second in the Salado Meet with a team score of 130. Gatesville won the meet with 138 points.

100 Meter: Andrew Young, First, 12.00.

200 Meter: Anthony Angel, Sixth, 26.62.

400 Meter: Jonathan Brauchle, Fifth, 59.72.

800 Meter: Anderson Nutter, Fourth, 2:23.07.

1600 Meter: Camden Aycock, Second, 5:32.43; Anderson Nutter, Fourth, 5:34.83.

3200 Meter: Camden Aycock, First, 11:58.49; Robert Joiner, Second, 12:19.67; Chance Heck, Fifth, 13:48.72.

110 Meter Hurdles: Korbin Konarik, Fourth, 21.15.

300 Meter Hurdles: Chevy Witmer, First, 46.51.

4×400 Meter Relay: Third, 4:01.94.

High Jump: Andrew Young, First, 6-0”; Chevy Witmer, Fourth, 5-4”; Anthony Angell, Sixth, 5-2”.

Pole Vault: Ryland Woods, Third, 8-6”; Rocco Purcell, Fourth, 8-6”.

Long Jump: Andrew Young, Third, 18-8”; Jonathan Brauchle, Fourth, 18-5”.

Shot Put: Tyler Blackwell, Fifth, 32-10.5; Noah Romney, Sixth, 32-6.50.

Discus: Noah Romney, Second, 94-4.50.

Varsity Girls

Salado Varsity Girls Track Team placed second with 134 points in the Salado Track Meet. Lorena won the meet with 139 points.

100 Meter: Lexy Wilson, Third, 13.53; Reese Rich, Sixth, 14.10.

200 Meter: Paige Fariss, Fifth, 29.17.

400 Meter: Ellie Mescher, Fifth, 1:05.78.

800 Meter: Penelope Anderson, First, 2:30.86; Ellie Mescher, Fifth, 2:31.48; Zoie Adcox, Sixth, 2:34.29.

1600 Meter: Alexa Williams, Fifth, 5:43.40; Ally Ihler, Sixth, 5:55.40.

3200 Meter: Alexa Williams, Second, 12:21.07; Ally Ihler, Sixth, 13.36.60.

100 Meter Hurdles: Darci Pryor, Second, 17.00.

300 Meter Hurdles: Darci Pryor, Second, 50.46; Zoie Adcox, Fifth, 55.54.

4×100 Meter Relay: Second, 52.60.

4×200 Meter Relay: Second, 1:54.50.

4×400 Meter Relay: Third, 4:25.76.

Pole Vault: Meri Fischer, Third, 9-0”; Audrey Bender, Sixth, 8-0”.

Long Jump: Lexy Wilson, Second, 15-10”; Lauren Allison, Sixth, 14-6”.

Triple Jump: Natalie Burleson, Third, 33-6”; Lauren Allison, Fourth, 32-10”.

Shot Put: Madi Riggle, Second, 32-3.75”; Ariel Cebreco, Fifth, 29-7.25”.

JV Girls

Salado JV Girls Track Team placed fourth with 102 points in the Salado Track Meet.

200 Meter: Addison King, First, 29.38; Jolee Lindsey, Third, 29.62.

400 Meter: Jolee Lindsey, First, 1:06.92; Sine Hamm, Fifth, 1:09.33.

800 Meter: Allyson Gouveia, Third, 2:50.73; Katelyn Valdez, Fifth, 2:56.39.

1600 Meter: Allyson Gouveia, Fourth, 6:46.07; Katelyn Valdez, Fifth, 6:47.18.

100 Meter Hurdles: Heidi Tischelman, Fourth, 22.28.

300 Meter Hurdles: Rylee Young, FIrst, 55.48; Emma Stoeher, Second, 57.49.

4×100 Meter Relay: Third, 54.59.

4×400 Meter Relay: First 4:33.03.

High Jump: Rylee Young, Third, 4-8”.

Salado Varsity Girls Track Team competed at the Lake Belton Meet March 5.

100 Meters: Lexy Wilson, 14.09, fourth place; Reese Rich, 14.41, sixth place.

800 Meters: Ellie Mescher, 2:35.21, second place; Zoie Adcox, 2:36.57, third place; Penelope Anderson, 2:37.45, fourth place.

1600 Meters: Alexa Williams, 5:48.86, second place; Ally Ihler, 6:10.83, fifth place.

3200 Meters: Alexa Williams, 12:25.08, second place; Anna Redelsheimer, 13:45.84, third place; Ally Ihler, 13:47.18, fourth place.

100 Meter Hurdles:Darci Pryor, 17.57, third place; Macy Morris, 18.18, sixth place.

300 meter hurdles: Darci Pryor, 52.29, fifth place.

4X100 Meter Relay: Paige Fariss, Reese Rich, Avery Fossum, Lexy Wilson; 52.67; second place

4X200 Meter Relay: Reese Rich, Paige Fariss, Penelope Anderson, Avery Fossum; 1:59.87; second place.

4X400 Meter Relay: Ellie Mescher, Natalie Burleson, Penelope Anderson, Avery Fossum; 4:26.41; third place.

4000 Meter Distance Medley Relay: Alexa Williams, Evelyn Wickert, Ellie Mescher, Penelope Anderson; 14:07.96; second place.

High jump: Macy Morris, 4’ 6”, fifth place (tie).

Pole Vault: Audrey Bender, 9’ 0”, second place(tie); Meri Fischer 9’ 0”, second place (tie).

Long Jump: Lexi Wilson, 15’ 7.5”, first place; Lauren Allison, 14’ 2.25”, fifth place; Macy Morris, 13’ 1.5”, sixth place.

Triple Jump: Evelyn Ackerman, 30’ 6.5”, third place; Lauren Allison 29’ 8”, fourth place.

Shot Put: Madi Riggle, 32’ 7.5”, first place; Ariel Cebreco, 29’ 3.5” fifth place; Kayla Adams, 28’ 6”, sixth place.

Discus: Kayla Adams, 75’ 9”, third place; Ariel Cebreco, 62’ 8”, fourth place;

Madi Riggle, 58’11”, fifth place.

Salado Varsity Boys Track Team competed at the Lake Belton Meet March 5.

100 Meters: Seth Reavis, 12.26, fifth place;Drew Carter, 13.45, 7th place; Kyle Gouivea, 13.99, 8th place.

400 Meters: Austin Anderson, 58.51, fourth place.

800 Meters: Luke Anderson, 2:16.17, third place;

Alex Hauck, 2:17.28, fourth place; Owen Pitcock, 2:21.23, fifth place.

1600 Meters: Luke Anderson, 5:01.87, second place; Ryan Novotny, 5:18.01, fourth place; Owen Pitcock, 5:25.36, fifth place.

3200 Meters: Luke Anderson, 10:53.80, second place; Ryan Novotny 11:03.16, fourth place.

300 Meter Hurdles: Nolan Williams, 40.87, second place.

4X100 Meter Relay: Aj Fach, Nolan Williams, Kase Maedgen, Seth Reavis; 46.13, second place.

4X200 Meter Relay: Kyle Gouivea, Nolan Williams, Isaac Pettigrew, Seth Reavis, 1:43.07; third place.

4X400 Meter Relay: Luke Craig, Kye Hayes, Kyle Gouivea, Austin Anderson; 3:56.28; third place.

4000 Meter Distance Medley Relay: Salado 12:46.01, second place.

Pole Vault: Jackson Bragg, 13’4”, first place; Kye Hayes, 12’6”, third place.

Long Jump: Seth Reavis, 17’ 3”, fourth place; Sam Redelsheimer, 14’ 3”, sixth place.

Shot Put: Beau Hill, 40’4” , fifth place; Garrett Combs, 39’ 9”,sixth place.

Discus: Beau Hill, 126’ 2”, second place; Garrett Combs, 83’4”, 8th place.