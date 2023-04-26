Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will send eight competitors and Salado Eagles will send two to the Region III track meet at Midway High School, qualifying April 19 at the Area meet in Gatesville.

Lady Eagle distance runners took the top three places in the 1600 Meter and 3200 Meter Runs: Cade Harris, Alexa Williams and Zoie Adcox. (Photos by Tim Fleischer)

The Varsity girls distance runners dominated their brackets with Cade Harris, Alexa Williams and Zoie Adcox taking first, second and third respectively in both the 1600 M Run and 3200 M Run.

Harris won the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:30.52, edging out teammate Williams who ran a 5:30.63. Adcox came in at 5:32.53.

Harris won the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 11:44.11, again edging out Williams, who had a time of 11:44.44. Adcox came in at 11:44.92.

Salado Lady Eaglrs 800 Meter Runners. Photo by Tim Fleischer

Salado also had three runners qualify for Regionals in the 800 Meter Run. Penelope Anderson won the race with a time of 2:26.84. Senior Ellie Mescher was second with a time of 2:28.42. Mescher has qualified for Regionals in the 800 Meter Run in each of her years in High School. Ally Ihler came in fourth with a time of 2:32.88.

Lexy Wilson placed second in the Long Jump with a mark of 17-1 1/2 to qualify for Regionals.

Meri Fischer had a mark of 10-0 to take fourth place in Pole Vault and qualify for regionals.

Also earning points towards Salado’s third place finish at the Area meet was Penelope Anderson, who placed fifth in the 400 Meter Run with a time of 1:02.68; Macy Morris, sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 52.52 and the 4X400 Meter Relay Team of Addison King, Elizabeth Markham, Mescher and Anderson, which placed sixth with a time of 4:21.84.

Luke Anderson qualified for the Regional Meet by placing third in three distance races. He ran the 800 Meter Run in 2:03.31. He ran the 1600 Meter Run in a time of 4:33.79. He ran the 3200 Meter Run in a time of 9:53.82.

Kye Hayes qualified in the Pole Vault with a fourth place mark of 13-0.

Coulson Boyd competed in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:43.03.

Owen Crisp competed in the Discus with a throw of 121-3.