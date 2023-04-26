Salado Village Voice

Vicki Jeannice Templin

August 4, 1957

April 23, 2023

Vicki Jeannice Templin was born on Sunday, August 4, 1957, in Brownwood, Texas to Valton and Nancy Sudderth. She attended school in Brownwood and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1975. On June 19, 1976, she married her life-long partner, Larry Templin.

Larry and Vicki started their life in San Antonio, Texas, where Larry was enlisted in the Air Force and stationed at Randolph Air Force Base. While in San Antonio, Vicki attended nursing school at Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and became an RN in 1978. Later she acquired the specialization of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist from Harris Hospital School of Anesthesia in Fort Worth; the youngest admitted student at that time. She worked in the field of anesthesia in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Templin’s’ first son, Dustin, was born in Arlington, Texas on May 1, 1983.

Larry and Vicki moved to the Temple-Belton area in 1985 so Larry could start his CPA practice and made their home in Belton in 1987. While in Belton, on June 21, 1990, they were blessed with their second son, Spencer.

In 2006, Vicki found her true calling, when she began teaching Health Science Technology at Belton High School. She and Betty Higdon expanded the program, moving it to a separate campus and adding many classes. Students were able to graduate from high school and immediately enter the work force as Certified Nurse Assistants and phlebotomists. During her years at Belton High, she influenced the lives of many, many students. In fact, she was surprised and honored to be named Teacher of the Year for the 2011-2012 school year.

Since leaving teaching, she has received many messages, letters, and notes from former students. She’s been asked to “pin” several nurses as they completed their studies. Her students have gone on to help others—becoming nursing assistants, RN’s, nurse practitioners, medical technicians and even doctors. Her legacy of teaching has and will continue to help many people.

Vicki adored her family and loved her friends dearly. Most of all, she loved her Lord, Jesus. Written on her white board in her kitchen for many years was a quote from Dr. Chuck Missler, Author, and Bible Scholar, “God is going to ask you the same question every day—do you trust me?” And Vicki did trust the Lord. She took the words of Jesus to heart-forgiving all and giving of herself. Gifts, in fact, were her love language.

Vicki loved to laugh, and that wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all.

Vicki went to see Jesus on the same day of the week she was born, a Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry Templin of Salado; son Dustin Templin and wife Roxane of Hondo; son, Spencer Templin of Dallas; two grandchildren, Jensyn and Jax Templin; parents, Valton and Nancy Sudderth, of Brownwood; sister, Melissa Sands and husband, Tim of Houston and their children, Connor, Cooper, Creagon and Cullen. She is preceded in death by her brother, Shane Sudderth.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26, 3-5 p.m. at Broecker Funeral Home. Service will follow at 5 p.m. with Andy Davis officiating. All are invited to the Templin residence following the service.

Services in care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be given to Belton Education Enrichment Foundation (https://www.beefbisd.org c/o: Vicki Templin Scholarship) or the charity of your choice.

(Paid obituary)