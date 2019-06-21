Agee, Billie Anne

Billie Anne Agee, 79, passes away Oct. 20

Billie Ann Agee , 79, of Salado died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2007 at her home.

A memorial service was held Oct. 24 at the Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Clyde Nichols officiating.

Mrs. Agee was born in Temple to Claude and Oma Smith Gilleland. She was a school teacher. She taught school for 40 years. She graduated form Temple High School and received Billie Ann Agee , 79, of Salado died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2007 at her home.

A memorial service was held Oct. 24 at the Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Clyde Nichols officiating.

Mrs. Agee was born in Temple to Claude and Oma Smith Gilleland. She was a school teacher. She taught school for 40 years. She graduated form Temple High School and received Survivors include her husband, Robert Agee Sr. of Salado; one son Robert Agee Jr. of Salado; three daughters Tina Alderman of Salado Jamie Lusk of Temple and Patsy Ewan of Wilson, N.C.: and seven grandchildren.

Memorials my be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, Inc. Office of Development, 1501 NW 9th Ave./ Bob Hope Road, Miami, FL. 33136-1494.