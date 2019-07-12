Funeral held for Ester Mae Avery

Ester Mae Avery Ward, 85, a longtime resident of Rendon, passed away Nov. 9, 2000. The funeral was held Nov. 13, at Emerald Hill Memorial Chapel in Kennedale, TX. Burial fol­lowed at the Emerald Hill. Memorial Park.

Ester was born June 23, 1915 in Thornton. A a young lady, she was raised a Southern Baptist and grew up in Hill County. She was a full-time mother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who called her “Grannie”. She enjoyed many hobbies,

such a fishing and cook­ing and she had a passion for gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents Char­lie Avery and Ida Strict­land Avery of Itasca; brothers G.C., Avery of Itasca and Albert Avery of Granbury; Sisters Viola Jame of Blum, Florence Payne of Kennedale and Sybil Avery of North Car­olina; infant on Lionell Ward of Itasca and son Arnold Ward of Rendon and grandson Allan Lloyd of Fort Worth.

Survivors include her son D.K. Ward of Rendon, daughters Sandra Sue Gates and her husband Bill of Mountain Grove, MO,, and Dianna Rae Hilscher and her husband David of Paradise; daughter-n-law Linda Sue Ward of Rendon: sister Tennie Cheney of Belton; brother­in-law, Marvin “Toad” Jame of Blum: 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial should be made to the American Cancer Society 3301 We t Frwy. Fort Worth, 76107 or the Emerery J. Lilge Hospice House, Commu­nity Hospice of Texas at Huguley, 301 Medpark Circle, Fort Worth 76208.