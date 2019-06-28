Bevers, Thelma Jean

Thelma Bevers services held May 3 In Salado

Services for Thelma Jean Bevers, 76, of Salado, were held May 3 at First Baptist Church in Salado, with Rev. Randy Carder officiating. Burial followed in Salado Cem­etery.

Bevers died May 1, 2005 in a Temple hospital.

She was born in Odessa to Joseph Robertson Al­dridge and Katie Boland Aldridge. She married Tommy Bevers on July 18, 1953 in Odessa. Bev­ers had been a resident of Salado for the past seven years. Prior to her retire­ment, she was employed as a legal secretary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Salado.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Bevers, of Salado; two sons, Steve Bevers, of Houston, and Bruce Bevers, of Clanton, AL; one daughter, Katie Nichols, of Carlsbad, NM; and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott & White medi­cal research for diabetes,

2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.