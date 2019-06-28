Bevers, Thelma Jean

Thelma Bevers services held May 3 In Salado
Services for Thelma Jean Bevers, 76, of Salado, were held May 3 at First Baptist Church in Salado, with Rev. Randy Carder officiating. Burial followed in Salado Cemetery.
Bevers died May 1, 2005 in a Temple hospital.
She was born in Odessa to Joseph Robertson Aldridge and Katie Boland Aldridge. She married Tommy Bevers on July 18, 1953 in Odessa. Bevers had been a resident of Salado for the past seven years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a legal secretary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Salado.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Bevers, of Salado; two sons, Steve Bevers, of Houston, and Bruce Bevers, of Clanton, AL; one daughter, Katie Nichols, of Carlsbad, NM; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott & White medical research for diabetes,
2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.