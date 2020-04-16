Bond Casey, Bonita

Services for Mrs. Bonita Bond Casey, 76, of Belton, were held Dec. 31 at Belton Church of Christ. Ministers Joe Baisden and James Lefan officiated. Burial followed at Hellcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. Casey died Dec. 28 at an area nursing home. She was born in Temple, the daughter of Clib Oral and Erma Baker Bond.

She was a 1939 graduate of Temple High School and a 1942 graduate of Baylor University.

She married Stanley Casey on Deb. 14, 1944, in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Mrs. Casey was an active member and a two-time past president of the Scott & White Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Belton Public Library Board and a member of the Schott & White Health Plan Avisory Board. She was also a member of the Belton Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Casey of Belton; a son, Louis Stanley Casey of Temple; a daughter, Susan Casey Schobe of Salado; two brothers, Clinton Oral Bond and Tillman Bond, both of Temple; a sister, Norma Westby of El Cerrito, Calif.; and four grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be made to Belton Church of Christ, Family Hospice of Temple or Peacable Kingdom Retreat.

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple was in charge of arrangements.