Boys win Salado Eagle Relays, girls take second

The Salado varsity Eagles won the Eagle Relays on March 11 while the varsity girls team took second place.

Varsity boys win

Salado varsity boys won their own the Invitational Track Meet on March 11.

Following are the individual results.

3200M Run: Grant Sellers, first, 10:42.52; Trey Graham, third, 11:44.28; Isaac Huerta, fifth, 11:58.98.

800 Meter Run: Owen Pitcock, third, 2:14.68.

4×100 Meter Relay: First, 44.19. Chris Bates, Wrook Brown, LaTrell Jenkins, Noah Mescher.

4×200 Meter Relay: Second, 1:35.75. Bates, Jenkins, Jake Wyndham, Mescher.

4×400 Meter Relay: First, 3:26.05. Jenkins, Mescher, Brown, Reid Vincent. This relay team has the fastest time in state in 4A.

110 Meter Hurdles: Kyle Gouivea, fourth, 19.42.

100 Meter Dash: Reid Vincent, first, 11.07; Chris Bates, third, 11.89.

400 Meter Dash: Ayham Chtay, second, 56.53; Logan Pitts, third, 56.72.

300 Meter Hurdles: Nolan Williams, first, 42.32; Kyle Gouivea, fifth, 46.78.

200 Meter Dash: Reid Vincent, first, 22.36; Isaac Pettigrew, sixth, 25.56.

1600 Meter Run: Trey Graham, second, 4:59.29; Grant Sellers, fourth, 5:02.94; Jake Rechtfertig, fifth, 5:16.42.

Shot Put: Peyton Miller, second, 42’02.00”; Beau Hill, third, 39’09.00”; Gavyn Keyser, fifth, 39’02.50”.

Discus Throw: Bryce Dobbins, third, 106’05.00”; Beau Hill, fourth, 100’08.00”.

Pole Vault: Kye Hayes, first, 11’06.00”; Jackson Bragg, first, 11’06.00”.

High Jump: LaTrell Jenkins, second, 06’00.00”; Logan Pitts, fourth, 05’04.00”.

Long Jump: Reid Vincent, first, 22’06.00”; Noah Mescher, sixth, 17’09.00”.

Triple Jump: Isaac Pettigrew, fifth, 38’09.00”; Jackson Bragg, sixth, 38’00.00”.

Logan Rickey competed in the Killeen ISD Relays, March 12. He placed first in the 800 (2:01) and 1st in the 1600m (4:35). He set a new personal best in the 1600m run.

Varsity girls take second

Salado High School varsity girls took second in their own Invitational Track Meet March 11.

Following are individual results:

3200 Meter Run: Jaci McGregor, first, 12:51.84; Kate Neas, second, 14:34.56.

4×100 Meter Relay: First, 51.76. Kryslyn Wickline, Janiah DelRio, Avery Fossum, Morgan Mays.

4×200 Meter Relay: Second, 1:49.29. Wickline, DelRio, Fossum, Mays.

4×400 Meter Relay: First, 4:17.65. Fossum, Ellie Mescher, McGregor, Mays.

800 Meter Run: Ellie Mescher, first, 2:37.28; Allyson Gouveia, third, 2:45.21.

100 Meter Hurdles: Darci Pryor, third, 17.70; Evian Magoulick, sixth, 20.01

100 Meter Dash: Janiah DelRio, second, 13.47; Lexy Wilson, fourth, 13.70; Kryslyn Wickline, sixth, 14.06.

400 Meter Dash: Natalie Burleson, second, 1:05.77.

300 Meter Hurdles: Darci Pryor, second, 50.13.

200 Meter Dash: Darci Pryor, sixth, 29.49.

1600 Meter Run: Jaci McGregor, first, 6:04.19; Allyson Gouveia, third, 6:28.50; Kate Neas, fifth, 6:39.25.

Shot Put: Ariel Cebreco, first, 30’11.50”; Kymberleigh Deen, sixth, 26’03.25”.

Discus Throw: Kayla Adams, second, 90’05.00”; Kymberleigh Deen, fourth, 70’08.00”; Ariel Cebreco, sixth, 62’03.00”.

Pole Vault: Audrey Bender, third, 8’06.00”; Meri Fischer, fourth, 8’00.00”.

High Jump: Kryslyn, third, 04’04.00”; Lauren Wilson, third, 04’04.00”.

Long Jump: Avery Wright, first, 16’00.50”; Lexy Wilson, fourth, 15’05.25”; Natalie Burleson, fifth, 14’05.75”.

Triple Jump: Natalie Burleson, fourth, 31’10.50”; Lexy Wilson, fifth, 31’04.00”.

Junior Varsity Results

Junior varsity runners competed in the Salado Eagles Relays on March 11. JV Boys results

3200 Meter Run: Ryan Novotny, first, 11:50.90; Daniel Lander, second, 13:07.10.

4×100 Meter Relay: First, 48.01.

4×400 Meter Relay: Second, 3:53.08.

800 Meter Run: Alex Hauck, first, 2:17.44; Ryland Woods, fourth, 2:37.87; Luke Craig, fifth, 2:40.13.

100 Meter Dash: Seth Reavis, third, 12.24.

400 Meter Dash: Alex Hauck, first, 57.50; Luke Drigalla, fourth, 58.63.

1600 Meter Run: Ryan Novotny, first, 5:31.97; Daniel Lander, second, 5:37.74.

Shot Put: Garret Combs, first, 36’11.25”; Jayton Burt, third, 35’05.25”.

Discus Throw: Garret Combs, first, 96’01.00; Cavahn Wilson, fifth, 77’11.00”.

Pole Vault: Ryland Woods, fourth, 08’06.00”; Morgan Olson, fifth, 08’.00.00”.

JV Girls results

3200M Run: Emma Donohue, first, 13:57.44.

4×100 Meter Relay: First, 55.25

4×200 Meter Relay: Second, 1:59.68.

4×400 Meter Relay: First, 4:40.23.

800 Meter Run: Jolee Lindsey, second, 2:46.98.

100 Meter Hurdles: Heidi Teichelman, second, 19.26; Katy Bennett, fourth, 20.97.

400 Meter Dash: Jolee Lindsey, second, 1:08.20.

300 Meter Hurdles: Katy Bennett, third, 56.62; Heidi Teichelman, fourth, 57.87; Emma Stoehr, fifth, 58.16.

200 Meter Dash: Evelyn Ackerman, sixth, 31.48.

1600 Meter Run: Emma Donohue, First, 6:20.73.

High Jump: Jolee Lindsey, fourth, 4’00.00”.

Long Jump: Evelyn Ackerman, third, 13’01.75”.

Triple Jump, Evelyn Ackerman, third, 29’05.50”.