Boysen, George W.

George Boysen graveside service held at Salado Cemetery April 22

Graveside services for George W. Boysen, 76 of San Diego, California, were held 2 p.m. April 22, in Salado Cemetery. Mr. Boysen died April 5, 2006. He was born June 28, 1929, in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Herbert and Edna Boysen.

Boysen served as a Chief Warrant Officer in Korea and as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He retired from military in 1975.

Boysen was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Boysen in 1981, by his parents, and by his brother, Herb Boysen.

Survivors are his son, Chris Boysen of Salado, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Harlan Boysen of Waterloo, Iowa, Jim Boysen of California, and four sisters, Doris Blake and Melba Merrill both of San Diego, California, Vera Scroggy of Colorado and Joann Hampton.

Dossman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.