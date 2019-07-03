Burkhart, Printus O.

PRINTUS O. BURKHART,

AGE 84, LUBBOCK

Printus O. Burkhart, formerly of Salado, passed away Oct. 14, 2004 in Lubbock.

He was born Jan. 20, 1920 in Bell County to Arthur and Minnie Burkhart. He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps before entering the United State Army and serving during WWII. He received his Master’s in Education from Baylor University.

Burkhart married Doris Irvin on March 29, 1956 in Midland. He worked as an educator and principal for the Midland Independent School District before retiring in 1982. They moved to Lubbock in 2001. He was a member of High-land Baptist Church.

Burkhart is survived by his wife, Doris Burkhart, of Lubbock; a daughter, Lori Burkart, of Lubbock; sisters, Oma Thompson, of Waco, and Mildred Jones, of Victoria; brothers, Seth T. Burkart, of Corpus Christi, and Billy H. Bur-kart, of Fort Worth; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Oct. 16 at Highland Baptist Church in Lub-bock, with Rev. Bob Bat-son officiating. Sanders Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

The family has requested memorials be sent to the Highland Baptist Church Library, the American Lung Association or the First Baptist Church of Salado Building Fund.