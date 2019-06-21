Capps, Wilma Hodge

Wilma Capps passes away Feb. 17

Wilma Hodge Capps, 83, of Salado, passed away Feb. 17, 2007.

Services were held Feb. 19 in the Historic Chapel of the Salado United Methodist Church, with Rev. Grady Brittain and Rev. Joe Bentley officiating.

Burial followed in Salado Cemetery.

She was born June 10, 1923, in Prairie Dell, TX, to Robert and Mae Street Hodge. She married Clyde Capps on Nov. 7, 1942 in Belton. Their 64 years of marriage were spent in Salado, where she was a homemaker, rancher, life-long member of Salado United Methodist Church and a Yellow Bird volunteer for Scott & White Hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Clyde Capps, of Salado; brother, John Robert Hodge and wife Tina Lee Hodge, of Menard; two daughters, Elizabeth Foster, of Houston, and Virginia Cosper and husband Cecil Cosper, of Salado; three grandchildren, Lanna Domangue and husband Scott Domangue, of Austin, Janna Russell and husband Chris Russell, of Houston, and Jenny Medlin and husband Jason Medlin, of Salado; six great-grandchildren, Derek Russell, Taylor Domangue, Collin Russell, Nicole Domangue, Colby Medlin and Trace Medlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church Building Fund, 650 Royal St., Salado, TX 76571.