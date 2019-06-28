Combs, MiKayla Sara

Combs child passes away January 25

MiKayla Sara Combs, 18 months, of Salado, died at her residence Jan. 25, 2004.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 2004 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Pastor Steve Qualben officiating. Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.

MiKayla was born to Anthony “Cricket” Combs, Jr. and Stacy Stermer Combs in Temple on July 25, 2002.

Survivors include her parents, Anthony “Cricket” Combs, Jr. and Stacy Stermer Combs, of Salado; brother, Monte “Trey” Berry, 111 of Salado; sister. Kylar Combs of Salado; mater­nal grandparents, George and Brenda Conrad of Moody and Willie and Sharon Stermer of Temple; paternal grandparents, Craig and Janice Hen­dricks of Freeport and Peggy Combs of Salado; maternal great-grandpar­ents, Herman and Sonora Stoebner of Temple and Georgie Stermer of Bur­lington; and paternal great-grandmother, Lau­rene Hanley of Pacheco, CA. She was preceded in death by a paternal grand­father, Anthony Combs, Sr. in 2003.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home.

Memorials are requested to the MiKayla Combs Fund c/o Anthony Combs, Jr. at the Extraco Banks in Temple or Belton.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.