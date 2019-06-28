Compton-Rich-Brown, Bertha

Funeral services for Brown held April 5

Bertha Compton Rich Brown, known to all as “Boots,” passed away ApriI 1, 2004.

Funeral services were held April 5 at the Salado United Methodist Church with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating. Burial followed in Salado Cemetery.

She was born in Gatesville on July 22, 1912 and was raised in Mississippi Delta, where she attended the University of Missis­sippi, Oxford. She moved to Dallas in 1946 where she resided until 1979, when she and Garland moved to Salado. She was a member of the Salad United Methodist Church, the Monday Club, Salado Chamber of Commerce Ladies Auxiliary, and served as a volunteer librarian from 1987-97.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Artilissa Wolfe; father, Charles Coates Compton; sister, Sarah C. Corbett; and brother, Charle Coates Compton, Jr.; and husband, Garlan Lyneer Brown.

She is survived by her children, William T. Rich, Ill and Rita Rich Brown­ing, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Harper-Talasek was in charge of arrangements.