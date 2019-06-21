Copeland, Sr., Joe L.

Services held for Copeland, Sr.

Funeral services for Joe L. Copeland, Sr., 65, of Salado, were held July 3 at Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Arthur Washburn and Joe Washburn officiating. Burial followed in Salado Cemetery.

Copeland died July 1 in a Temple hospital.

He was born in Salado to Roy L. and Eulalie Humphry Copeland, and lived all of his life here. He was married to Sharon Jungman on February 15, 1963 in Austin. He was a truck driver for several years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado.

Copeland was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marlene Hogue.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Copeland, of Salado, a son Joe L. Copeland, Jr., of Salado, a sister Maxine Swaim, of San Diego, CA and three grand-children.