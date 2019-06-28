Cowan, Roy O.

Roy O. Cowan passes away March 11

Roy O. Cowan, 80, of Belton died March 11, 2005 in a Temple hospital.

Graveside services were held March 14 at North Belton Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Baggett officiating.

Cowan was born to Marvin and Lura Sand­erford Cowan in Artesia, New Mexico, Sept. 25, 1924. He was a lifelong resident of Belton. He married Susie N. Bradford in Belton on August 6, 1943. He was U.S. Army veteran of WWII, serving with the First Camry Division in the South Pacific Prior to his retirement in 1985, be was the Texaco consignee in Belton. Cowan was a member of the First Un­tied Methodist Church in Belton.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Cowan of Belton; one son Steve Cowan of Belton, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter Pam Lee in 1988.

Memorials are requested to be sent to First United Methodist Church, 205 E. 3rd Ave. Belton, TX 76513.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.