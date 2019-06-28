Cowan, Susie N.

Susie Cowan passes away July 11 in Belton

Susie N. Cowan, 79, of Belton, died Monday, July 11, 2005 in a Belton nurs­ing center.

Private family ser­vices will be held at North Belton Cemetery with Rev. Darren Walker officiating.

Cowan was born to Harry Elijah “Lige” and Una Horton Bradford in the Three Forks commu­nity on November 3 1925. She was a lifelong resident of Bell County. She mar­ried Roy O. Cowan in Belton on August 6, 1943. Prior to her retirement, she was office manager for her husband’s Texaco consignee business in Belton. She was also em­ployed with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Belton for several years. Mrs. Cowan was a mem­ber of First United Meth­odist Church in Belton.

Survivors include one son, Steve Cowan of Belton; one brother, Harry Bradford of Temple; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband on March 11, 2005 and a daughter, Pam Lee in 1988.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to First United Methodist Church, 205 E. 3rd Avenue, Belton, Texas 76513 of VistaCare Hospice, 2626 South 37th, Temple, Texas 76504.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.