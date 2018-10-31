Early vote turnout is eclipsing all other midterm elections

The early vote turnout in Bell County has eclipsed every other mid-term election in Bell County history, including the midterms of 2010, which was the Tea Party revolution.

As of the end of balloting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30, 40,826 have cast in-person early voting ballots in Bell County. This represents 20.8 percent of the 196,522 total registered voters in Bell County. If Bell County keeps pace, more than 50,000 will have voted in early voting. So far, 2,803 have voted at the Salado Civic Center early voting location.

Early voting is typically half of all ballots cast in the election, which could translate into a 50 percent turnout for a midterm election. The historic 2010 mid-term election which was the Tea Party revolution saw a 30 percent turnout in Bell County.

In 2014, the total number of early ballots cast was 21,790 and the total number of ballots cast in that midterm in Bell County was 43,906, which represented at 26 percent turnout of the 168,877 registered voters.

Through Oct. 30, 40,826 have cast in-person early ballots in Bell County. Early voting continues 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 2. Early voting locations for Bell County are these: Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.; Killeen – Bell County Annex, 301 Priest Drive; Killeen – Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd; Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave.; Salado – Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main and Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Election day, the polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 6. Voters in precinct 203 will cast their ballots on Election Day Nov. 6 at the Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 215 N. Church St. in Salado.