Salado Village Voice

Salado ISD students should occupy a new high school in Aug. 2026 after local school district voters overwhelmingly approved a $235,960,000 bond proposition on Nov. 7. SISD voters also narrowly approved $34,490,000 proposition for a new stadium complex.

Work on the current high school to convert it to an elementary/intermediate school will take place during spring and summer 2026 to re-open in August 2026.

Work on Thomas Arnold Elementary will begin in summer 2026 and finish in 2027 or 2028, according to Superintendent Michael Novotny.

Construction of the new stadium is not “contingent on any of those projects, but is contingent on when we will have enough band capacity to sell those bonds,” Dr. Novotny said.

Statewide, voters approved all but one of the 14 propositions on Nov. 7.

Below are the results of the Nov. 7 general election.

PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $235,960,000 of bonds by the Salado Independent School District for a new high school; renovations at Thomas Arnold Elementary school; repurpose existing high school for an intermediate school; information technology infrastructure and HVAC replacements and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

FOR 1,880

AGAINST 1,084

PROPOSITION B

The issuance of $34,490,000 of bonds by the Salado Independent School District for a new stadium complex and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

FOR 1,511

AGAINST 1,462

Texans voted on 14 proposed amendments as a part of the November 7 Election. Below is the ballot order as drawn.

Proposition 1 – HJR 126 “The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 2,022,396

AGAINST 536,734

BELL COUNTY

FOR 21,139

AGAINST 3,831

Proposition 2 – SJR 64 “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,626,303

AGAINST 884,196

BELL COUNTY

FOR 15,645

AGAINST 8,944

Proposition 3 – HJR 132 “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,709,653

AGAINST 808,980

BELL COUNTY

FOR 18,416

AGAINST 6,217

Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 2,118,086

AGAINST 420,537

BELL COUNTY

FOR 21,576

AGAINST 3,338

Proposition 5 – HJR 3 “The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,619,618

AGAINST 897,405

BELL COUNTY

FOR 14,610

AGAINST 9,963

Proposition 6 – SJR 75 “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,966,508

AGAINST 566,241

BELL COUNTY

FOR 19,451

AGAINST 5,300

Proposition 7 – SJR 93 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,641,453

AGAINST 886,991

BELL COUNTY

FOR 17,042

AGAINST 7,684

Proposition 8 – HJR 125 “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,747,713

AGAINST 768,928

BELL COUNTY

FOR 16,836

AGAINST 7,791

Proposition 9 – HJR 2, regular session “The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 2,141,913

AGAINST 416,191

BELL COUNTY

FOR 20,644

AGAINST 4,303

Proposition 10 – SJR 87 “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,368,072

AGAINST 1,119,878

BELL COUNTY

FOR 13,821

AGAINST 10,708

Proposition 11 – SJR 32 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,524,137

AGAINST 882,008

BELL COUNTY

FOR 14,440

AGAINST 9,285

Proposition 12 – HJR 134 “The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,210,650

AGAINST 1,076,247

BELL COUNTY

FOR 11,852

AGAINST 11,176

Proposition 13 – HJR 107 “The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 931,115

AGAINST 1,564,688

BELL COUNTY

FOR 9,071

AGAINST 15,479

Proposition 14 – SJR 74 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

STATEWIDE

FOR 1,925,767

AGAINST 591,128

BELL COUNTY

FOR 18,802

AGAINST 5,813